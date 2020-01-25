Ederer, Caroline A.

PLAIN / SAUK CITY — Caroline A. Ederer, age 96, of Plain, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Maplewood Nursing Home, in Sauk City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, in Plain, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home, in Spring Green, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and again on Monday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.