MADISON - James F. Edens, 68, of Basil Drive in Madison, peacefully passed from this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1950, in Wausau, son of the late Levi W. and Elaine (Hedtke) Edens. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Viet Nam War and was a member of the Post 501 American Legion in Madison. He was a graduate of the UW-Eau Claire and earned his MBA at UW-Madison. For 25 years, he had been employed by the State of Wisconsin as a credit union examiner.
Survivors include his siblings, Jean Carol Edens, Stevens Point, David Lee (Cathy) Edens, Weston, and Mary Sue Edens (Wayne) Kuss, Wausau; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private memorial services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel, Wausau, with full Military Honors conducted by members of the Wausau American Legion. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.