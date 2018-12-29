Try 1 month for 99¢

MONONA - Gretchen Gloriane Ede passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at Meriter Hospital. She was a wonderful woman who will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness, love, kindness and special sense of humor.

Gretchen is survived by her loving husband, James Webendorfer; all "The Little Ones with Hope;" her mother, Dorothea Ede; sisters, Kristin and Erin Ede; brothers, Craig (Luz Maria), Eric and Kevin Ede; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William Ede.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. A gathering will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Children's Health Foundation of your choice. Gretchen will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

