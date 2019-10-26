BROOKLYN/CROSS PLAINS"Steven Lee "Herman" Eckstein, age 67, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1952, in Madison, Wis., the son of Sylvester and Rita (Zander) Eckstein. Steve graduated from Middleton High School in 1970. Steve worked at Springs Manufacturing for 30 years.
Steve is survived by sister, Mary (Kevin) Van Kleeck; brother, Denis Eckstein; two nieces, Rita and Sara Blilie; nephew, Brian (Heather) Van Kleeck; and dear friend, Debbie Bebee-Hauri. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Eckstein.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.