Eckelberg, Chloe Kay

Chloe wasn't one to sit still and had figured out how to crawl backwards and roll over multiple times. Her favorite things included prunes, bath time, and swinging in her new swing. Her favorite bedtime story was "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom." She lived a full life for a nearly 9 month old. She liked to watch her dad drive his racecar and bake with her mom, Grandma, and Taryn. She loved to pull Grandpa's beard and had just taken her first tractor ride with Uncle "Jawed." She was spoiled by her Auntie Mandi and Uncle Bert and enjoyed story and playtime with Gramm and Gramps. She also adored her furry friends, Chip and Chief, who gave her lots of kisses. She was known for her wispy hair, big two-tooth smile and her already apparent independent attitude. Her giggle was one of a kind and will be missed greatly by ‘Mama' and ‘Dada.'