FITCHBURG - Robert H. Eby, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Four Winds Lodge in Verona. He was born in Madison on May 4, 1926, the son of Robert C. and Helen (Harkness) Eby. Bob, along with his brother and three sisters, was raised on the Quarry Hill Dairy Farm in Fitchburg.
He married Margaret Cox in November of 1950 and together, they had five children. Bob was a longtime employee of Dairy Equipment of Madison. He would later retire from WEA Insurance.
Bob was someone who greatly enjoyed helping others, including delivering Meals on Wheels to those in need. He received a Jefferson Award for his volunteering.
Bob is survived by his five children, Robert W. Eby, Jane Eby, James (Linda) Eby, Andrew (Sandra) Eby, Rosemary Grove, and nephew, Guy (Eve) Van Rensselaer; five grandchildren, Calvin, Thomas, Brian, Melissa and Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Cora, Mack and Landon; and other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret in 1990; parents; a brother and three sisters.
Private services are planned. Memorials in Bob's name can be made to Meals on Wheels or Agrace HospiceCare.
