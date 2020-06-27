Ebidon, Jeremy Edward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON/WAUNAKEE - Jeremy Edward Ebidon, age 35, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on June 20, 2020. He was born on Oct. 3, 1984 in Niagara, Wis., the son of Kelly Sparapani and James (Ed) Ebidon Jr. Jeremy moved to Waunakee in 1991 where he lived until graduating high school, afterwards staying in the Madison area to further his education. Jeremy graduated Valedictorian from ITT Technical Institute with a degree in IT Computer Network Systems, afterwards pursuing a successful career in the information technology field.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Anyone who knew Jeremy can and would attest to the unending kindness and generosity he had to give. He was a shoulder to lean on and a source of guidance to those in his life. Jeremy loved his trips to the UP of Michigan, sharing laughs and creating cherished memories while camping with family.

Jeremy is survived by his mother Kelly Sparapani, father Ed Ebidon, brother Robert Kueffer, sisters Sabrina, Anais and Tierra Ebidon, grandmother Janis Sparapani, stepfather Kelly Kueffer, stepmother Terri Ebidon, stepsisters Emily McPherson and Elise Celarier, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, and his closest lifelong friend Matt Gregorich.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Franklin Sparapani and paternal grandparents Jim and Mitzi Ebidon.