Ebert, Ruth Ann

MADISON — Ruth Ann Ebert, age 86, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 21, 1933, in Madison, Wisconsin. The daughter of Olney and Helen Quale, she was the second of three children. She attended Lowell Grade Schoo

l and Madison East High School Class of 1951. She attended UW Whitewater Teachers College and MATC. She was united in marriage to Russel R. Ebert on March 19, 1953. Together they made Madison their home, where they raised 6 children.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and a loyal friend. She was gracious, generous, witty and very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Bingo, antiques and creating miniature Christmas Trees. She was known for her high fashion but also loved fishing with her husband. Ruth worked at Stevens House of Gifts and American Family Insurance.