Ebert, Ruth Ann

MADISON — Ruth Ann Ebert, age 86, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 21, 1933, in Madison, Wisconsin. The daughter of Olney and Helen Quale, she was the second of three children. She attended Lowell Grade Schoo
l and Madison East High School Class of 1951. She attended UW Whitewater Teachers College and MATC. She was united in marriage to Russel R. Ebert on March 19, 1953. Together they made Madison their home, where they raised 6 children.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and a loyal friend. She was gracious, generous, witty and very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Bingo, antiques and creating miniature Christmas Trees. She was known for her high fashion but also loved fishing with her husband. Ruth worked at Stevens House of Gifts and American Family Insurance.
She will be remembered and missed by her loving family and friends. She is survived by her children Daniel Ebert, Timothy (Kim) Ebert, Nancy Juckem, Laura (Pete) Armstrong, Lisa (Terry) Brennan-Choate, Bobby (Tina) Ebert. Grand-children, Michelle, Sarah, Catherine, Lindsey, Chris, Preston, Logan, Libby, Tessa and Kayla. Great-Grandchildren, Piper, Roman, Sutton, Holden and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Russ, parents, brother Paul Quale and beloved sister Mary Ehlers.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. Visitation at 5 p.m. and service at 6 p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
Service information
5:00PM-6:00PM
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
6:00PM
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
Madison, WI 53704