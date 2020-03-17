Ebert, Ruth Ann

MADISON - Ruth Ann Ebert, age 86 passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Due to the current health concerns, Ruth’s memorial service on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home had been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

