Ebert (Quale), Ruth A.

MADISON - Ruth A. Ebert (Quale), age 86, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 7 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, March 15 paper.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
Mar 20
Memorial Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
6:00PM
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
