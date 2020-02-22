Ebert (Quale), Ruth A.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON - Ruth A. Ebert (Quale), age 86, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 7 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, March 15 paper.