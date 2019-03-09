MADISON - Charles M. "Chuck" Ebersohl, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Feb. 15, 1923, on his family's dairy farm near Fort Atkinson, the son of Walter and Hazel Ebersohl. He was a loving husband for 62 years of Jean Meyers Ebersohl, who died in 2012. After high school, Chuck enrolled in pre-veterinary science at UW-Madison, but had to return home to work on the farm when his mother became ill.
He later volunteered for the U.S. Army and served as a medic in World War II, in France, Germany and Belgium, including at the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering before accepting an electrician apprenticeship at UW-Madison, where he later worked as an electrician until he retired.
Chuck and Jean enjoyed taking their children on family camping and fishing trips up north and out west. He was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church and handled the lighting for the annual Christmas Nativity pageant. He enjoyed tinkering on home projects and playing cards with family and friends. In 2017, Chuck flew to Washington, D.C. with the Honor Flight to view the World War II Memorial.
Chuck is survived by his sons, Walter (Susan) and Gregg (Cheryl); daughter, Kathy Soma; five grandchildren, Samantha, Benjamin, Eric, Brandon and Dianna; and four great-grandchildren, Frederike, Georg, June and Greyson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his brother-in-law, Richard Meyers; and his cousin, Marion Behling.
A Memorial Service will be held at Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m.
The family thanks Agrace HospiceCare and Age at Home by Agrace for their excellent care of Chuck in the last days of his life. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.