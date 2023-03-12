MADISON—Earyl A. Brabender, age 80, of Madison, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Please join us for a celebration of Earyl’s life at VFW DAY POST 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.