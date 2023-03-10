March 9, 1935—March 9, 2023

POYNETTE—Earl M. Holverson, age 88, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Earl was born on March 9, 1935, in the Town of Winchester, Winnebago County, WI, the son of Marvin and Edith (Carpenter) Holverson. He was married to Peggy Mullen for 62 years.

Earl was a dairy farmer in Winchester. His Holstein herd ranked at or near the top producers in Winnebago County for many years. He was the chairman of the Town of Winchester and served on the Winnebago County Board. Earl, with his father and brother, was a pioneer in the cattle artificial insemination industry and was active in it from age 16 up to the time of his death. He especially enjoyed family reunions, trips to Las Vegas, and a good game of sheephead. Earl was an avid Packer fan, having attended the Ice Bowl.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his son, Eric (Pam) of Shawano, WI; his grandchildren: Thomas Holverson of Verona, WI, Joshua Rynes of Menomonie, WI, Mandy (Phil) Couillard of Denmark, WI, Lucas Holverson of Stephenville, TX, Monica (Chris) Steinbrecher, Green Bay, WI, Erin Steinbrecher, Green Bay, WI, and Aimee Steinbrecher, San Antonio, TX; three great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters, all of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Neita Holverson of Appleton, WI; and brother-in-law, Don Abel of Green Bay, WI; many cousins, nieces, nephews and many good friends, especially Adam and Alex Erickson of Poynette. He was preceded in death by his son, David; his parents; his sisters: Carol Otto and Lois Ann Abel; and his brother, Lowell.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, with the Rev. Sterling Lynk officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Friday, at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for their excellent care.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.