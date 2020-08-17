Eads, Joan Francis Lanahan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA, Ga. - Joan Francis Lanahan Eads of Atlanta, Ga. passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 13, 2020, surrounded by loving family.

Joan was born in Granite City, Ill. on Aug. 28, 1940 to LeRoy (Red) and Bernice (Bea) Lanahan. Joan was the eldest of six siblings. On Feb. 4, 1961 she married Ron Eads. They resided in McFarland, Wis. for over 45 years before moving to the Atlanta area to be close to their daughters.

Joan was twice awarded a Granite City Foundation scholarship. She attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Prior to attending law school, she worked in the administrative offices of McFarland Public Schools.

Joan received her BA from UW-Madison and a JD from UW-Madison Law School where she was Administrative Editor of Law Review and elected to the Order of the Coif. Joan was honored to have been elected a partner at Foley & Lardner. She specialized in intellectual property litigation and loved practicing law. Joan was vice chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation Group at her law firm. She also served as an adjunct professor at UW Law School. She served as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Dane County Bar Association. Joan was admitted to both multiple federal courts throughout the country, and to practice before the United States Supreme Court.