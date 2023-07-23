Aug. 27, 1929—July 19, 2023

MINERAL POINT—E. Elaine Delehanty, 93, of rural Mineral Point, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Upland Hills Health, Dodgeville.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Peniel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Elaine was born on August 27, 1929, in the Welsh settlement, Mifflin Township, the daughter of Alvin and Ethelyn (Hughes) Jones. Elaine was united in marriage to Oliver “Pete” Delehanty on November 24, 1947, in Lancaster, WI. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2006. She graduated from Rewey High School.

Elaine grew up on the family farm dating back to 1846. After marriage she lived the life of farming while raising her seven children by purchasing and maintaining the many acres in the Old Welsh Settlement. She assisted her husband in starting a real estate business in the early 1960s. By 1964, Elaine and husband Pete began a retail business on Platteville’s main street as Surplus Store. During the next 35 years Elaine and Pete operated the Surplus Store while also maintaining the heritage farm and farmland. They successfully retired the Surplus Store in 1999.

Elaine was a member of the Eastern Star and United Methodist Church in Rewey. Elaine, proud of her heritage, has researched and compiled the family genealogy with numerous Welsh connections. Later in life she enjoyed volunteering at the Platteville Thrift Store.

Elaine is survived by her six children: Jim (Mary Ann) Delehanty, Tom (friend, Judy Richardson) Delehanty, Linda Gray-Grotkin, Roger Delehanty, Bill (friend Jodi) Delehanty and Bruce (Liz) Delehanty; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Ann Stead; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver “Pete” in 2006; son, Robert in 2004; daughter-in-law, Mari Delehanty; son-in-law, Ken Gray; sisters: Lela (Walter) Kabele, Ina Jones, Margaret (Jack) Osborne, Martha Woodard-Moon; and an infant sister. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Leonard (Hazel) and Floyd Jones.

The family extends a thankful appreciation to Upland Hills Health and Crestridge Senior Living for their professional support and caring.

In leu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.