Dykstal, Virginia Oakes, PALM HARBOR, 90, proud daughter of Ora Pratt (O.P.) Oakes and Racheal Fidelia Pope; the last survivor among five sisters; mother to five children, grandmother to eleven and great-grandmother to two; devoted wife to Henry; died on June 27, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Florida, after battling physical infirmity with grace, humor, and great dignity.
Virginia Florence Oakes was born on February 18, 1929, in Summit, New Jersey. Her father was a lumberman and, later, a YMCA counselor; her mother a housewife and inveterate diarist. Ginny grew up in a devout Methodist household. On VE Day, at age 16, she went to Oakes Memorial—a church on the corner named after her uncle, its founding pastor—and played the organ in celebration. After high school, and always practically minded, she passed up college for a lifelong career in nursing, graduating from Columbia University School of Nursing in 1950, and serving her internship at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. She enjoyed those years in the big city to the fullest, taking in baseball games, the theater, and assorted nightlife.
Upon graduating from nursing school, Ginny joined her parents in Ann Arbor, Michigan. There, at a house party, she met Henry Dykstal, a student at the University of Michigan, obtaining his degree between stints in the Army. After converting to Catholicism, she married Henry in Ann Arbor on September 6, 1952. They lived, first in Detroit city and its environs; then, from 1966 until their mutual retirements in the late 1980s, in Madison, Wisconsin, where their children were largely raised.
Ginny was a proud product of that generation, born during the Depression, for whom hard work was a calling and not a complaint. To contribute to the family’s means, she worked nights as an emergency room nurse, while seeing the kids off to school in the morning, cleaning and tending house, and serving everyone a homemade dinner in the evening. She did all of this while her husband was often traveling for business, and while welcoming into her home a sister and her widowed father-in-law. The clear mainstay of the household, she continued to advance her career outside of it, becoming one of the first registered nurses to earn certification as a nurse practitioner, and gaining a reputation as a go-to resource in pediatric medicine.
Not a natural outdoorsperson, Ginny nevertheless spearheaded many family camping trips, cheerfully swatting mosquitos as she served tinfoil meals and rushed whitewater rapids. No expert in car maintenance, she packed all five kids into a station wagon and drove them from Wisconsin to California and back again, surviving a breakdown in Arizona and a cyclone in Nebraska. Not content to settle into an easy retirement, after moving with Hank to Florida she became even more involved in her church and served as a volunteer and President of the Shepherd Center, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding the hungry and clothing the poor. She offered much emotional support to friends from all walks of life and eras.
Ginny’s sense of loyalty, of the primacy of family ties and the absolute necessity of kinship, was the guiding force of her life. It was bequeathed to her by her parents, emanated through her sisters, and is her legacy to her husband and all those whom she liked to call her “offspring.” We, her survivors; husband, Henry; son, David (Ann Swatek), daughter, Laura Dykstal Rose (Steven Rose), son, Timothy (Caroline Burke), son, James (Marcy Hanna), and son, John (Amy Kamerzell); grandchildren, Joseph and Laura Dykstal; William, Timothy, and Abigail Rose; Henry and Charles Dykstal; Nicholas and Jonathan Dykstal; and Kaylee and Aidan Dykstal; and great-grandchildren Aydrien Dykstal and Athena Simmermon—return it to her now in joy and thanksgiving for a life well lived.
A funeral mass will be said at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 715 E. Orange St., Tarpon Springs, Fla. 34689, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 6, 2019, with a reception following at St. Mark Village, 2655 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor, Fla. 34684. There will be a memorial service and interment held in Madison, Wisconsin at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Shepherd Center, 304 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs, Fla. 34689.