MADISON - William "Bill" "Shorty" Dyer, age 88, passed away on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. He was born on April 6, 1930, in Madison, the son of William and Mernia (Haskins) Dyer Sr. Bill married Dona Coleman on June 26, 1954, at St. Raphael Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army.
Bill was a member of AFSCME Local No. 60, serving as a union steward for many years. He worked for the City of Madison for 48 years working in the Parks Department, and most of his years being with Forest Hill Cemetery. Bill spent his free time coaching kids' baseball, winning two city championships. Mostly, he loved spending time with his family, especially attending all of his grandchildren's events. The love of his great-grandchildren would put a smile on his face.
William is survived by his wife, Dona; sons, Daniel (Debbie), Timothy (Sue) and Randall (Dee); grandchildren, Chrissy (Mike), Kathy (Aaron), Danielle (Mitch), Allison (Kyle), Luke (Jackie), Jennifer (Matt) and Brian; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kayleigh, Mackenzie, Jake, Hayden, Isabella and Lincoln; sisters, Shirley (Don) Espen and Sharon Montenegro; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Don) Shillinglaw and Barb Veum; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, and two brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Adult Day Center, Agrace HospiceCare, or St. Dennis Catholic Church. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jody, of St. Mary's Adult Day Care and Emily, of Comfort Keepers, for their wonderful care of Bill. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.