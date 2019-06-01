STOUGHTON - Evelyn L. “Evie” Dybevik, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton. She was born on March 7, 1931, and married Reuben “Bud” Dybevik on July 9, 1949, in Stoughton.
Evie is survived by her son, Tom Dybevik, and her daughter, Nancy (Randy) Comstock; grandchildren, Greg (Michelle) Dybevik, Trevor (Kelsey) Dybevik, Lisle (Tory) Wensel, Nicole (Joe) Hanson; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jens, Beck, Callan, Bodin, and Logan; daughter-in-law, Laurie Furseth; sister-in-law, Audrey Halverson; and brother-in-law, Richard (Judy) Dybevik, and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud.
Following Evie’s wishes, there will be no services.
The family would like to thank Milestone Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Evie. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com