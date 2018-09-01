EGG HARBOR—Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. Peter Joseph Dwyer found peace on Aug. 23, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Sparta, Wis., the son of Phillip and Mae Dwyer. He served in the U.S. Army. Peter was united in marriage to Donna Jean Schmidt, on June 9, 1956.
Peter and his wife, enjoyed traveling. Peter’s Catholic faith was very important to him. He was involved in Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), and Bible Study groups for thirty years. Family was his greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Denise (Ted), Loretta (Dave); son, Paul (Margaret); daughters, Jacquelyn (David), Amy (Richard) and Kathleen (Mark). He was the proud grandpa of, Andrew, Alex, John, Steve, Nathan, Karen, Ryan, Meghan, Kaitlyn, Andrea, Robbie, Amelia, Adam, Hannah, Olivia, Logan, Zach, Hailey and Alisha. Brothers, Dave, Mike (Bea); sister-in-law Lorraine; brothers-in-law, Ron (Roey), Doug (Dede); and sister-in-law, Paulette. He is reunited with his parents; brothers, Tom and Phil; sisters-in-law, Jan and Mary; brother-in-law, Raymond. He always said his ten great-grandchildren, brought him pure joy! His positive attitude, gentleness, love and laughter will be missed.
A Mass will be held at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE, W280 N2101 Highway SS, Pewaukee, on Sept. 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church. Private family burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stella Maris Endowment fund, Door County, or AseraCare Hospice. A very special thank you to AsceraCare Hospice for the love and compassion given to Peter and his family. Schmidt & Bartelt, Wauwatosa, (414) 774-5010, is assisting the family. www.schmidtandbartelt.com.