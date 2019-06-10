Georgetown, SC—Andrew “Drew” Michael Dwyer, 40, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his residence in Newtown, CT.
Mr. Dwyer was born December 6, 1978, in Beaufort Naval Hospital in S.C., a son of John Patrick Dwyer and Margaret “Dede” Daniels Padgett. He graduated from high school in Columbus, Wis. and attended William Patterson University in Wayne, N.J. After graduation from high school, he entered the Marine Corps. He was a decorated Marine Corps veteran and former CIA Operative. As a Marine, he was assigned to the Presidential Security Force Detachment, the Pentagon, as a public affairs representative. He received a congressional nomination to assist on the Government Reform Committee for Congressman Joe Scarborough and Dan Burton. In the CIA, he participated in clandestine operations across five continents during a ten years tenure.
In addition to his military service, Mr. Dwyer was a published author and businessman. He recently trained as a volunteer firefighter for the Newtown Hook and Ladder Fire Department.
Drew was an animal advocate. While overseas, Drew was particularly drawn to care for war injured dogs. He volunteered at the Danbury Animal Welfare Society in Bethel, Conn., where he cared for and trained shelter dogs. He loved New York City and loved to call it his second home. He played for the Virginia Rage in Loudoun County, Va., during the 2003 and 2004 seasons as a cornerback on defense.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Mac and Margaret Daniels; and his paternal grandparents, John and Anne Dwyer.
He is survived by his wife, Francesca LaRosa Dwyer of Newtown, Conn.; his mother, Margaret Daniels Padgett (Marion) of Georgetown; his father, John Patrick “Jack” Dwyer of Madison, Wis.; two brothers, J. Patrick Dwyer, Jr. (Karen) of Sun Prairie, Wis.; and Scott D. Dwyer (Erin) of Georgetown; five nieces and nephews, Cole, Kate, Cam, Alexys, and Ashtyn.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Officiating is the Rev. Dr. Ted A. Sherrill. Burial will follow in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday in the Church Parlor from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to: Paws for Purple Hearts, 102101 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove, Calif. 94951 or the charity of one’s choice.
