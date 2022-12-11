June 26, 1944 – Nov. 30, 2022

BELLEVILLE/BLACK EARTH — Dwayne Lee Marty, age 78, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo. He was born June 26, 1944, to Herman and Audrey (Klitzman) Marty. He lived most of his life in rural Belleville and then in Black Earth since 2019. Dwayne graduated from Belleville High School and shortly after was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam as a cook in the 25th Infantry at Cu Chi base camp. He worked in construction while earning a bachelor’s degree in art from UW-Madison. He then worked as a milk tester for DHI until he retired after 35 years.

Dwayne married Jane Litschauer in 1985 and enjoyed living a quiet country life with their many animal companions. They visited parks, trails, and natural areas all over Wisconsin and enjoyed a few trips outside the state, most markedly to Hawaii and Alaska. Dwayne had many interests and talents. Following is an abbreviated list of things he took an interest in during his lifetime: Bob Dylan and blues music, reading, collecting books, LP’s, plat books and maps, writing and reading poetry, painting, photography, and making lists. He also had a flair for grandiloquent verbosity.

Dwayne is survived by his brother, Allen (Kathy) Marty; niece, Ixchel (Eric) Ripp; nephews, Nick (Sheila) Marty and Matt (Katy) Marty; brother-in-law, Richard Litschauer; and sisters-in-law, Linda (Don) Dahlke and Marie (Jim) Cristallo. He is further survived by grand-niece and nephews, cousins, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane; and sisters-in-law, Patricia (Litschauer) Elsing and Jacqueline (Litschauer) Vernon.

Dwayne’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the Baraboo SSM Hospice Care providers. A private family ash scattering ceremony will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

