Duxbury, PhD. R.N., Mitzi Libke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—Mitzi Libke Duxbury, PhD. R.N., age 87, died peacefully at Agrace in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 1, 2020, of natural causes.

Mitzi was preceded in death by her daughter, Alexis Duxbury, in 2016, and by her four sisters, Elizabeth, Mary, Shirley and Virginia. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Melanie Duxbury of Houston, Texas and her son, Gerritt Duxbury of Baldwin, Wis., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was born on April 23, 1932 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the second daughter of Elizabeth (Jost ) Libke and August Gottlieb Libke. Her father, August Gottlieb Libke was killed in the labor union wars in Philadelphia when Mitzi was only 18 months old. Mitzi was blessed to have two wonderful fathers, as her mother married Max Lawrence Libke, a brother of her father, a few years later and Max assumed full responsibility and loving care of the three children of his brother, August, as well as two more that Elizabeth and Max had together. Mitzi graduated from Cambria High School in 1949, Madison General Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, University of Wisconsin with BS degree in 1966, an M.A. in 1970 and a PhD in 1972 at the School of Nursing.