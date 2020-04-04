Duxbury, PhD. R.N., Mitzi Libke

MADISON—Mitzi Libke Duxbury, PhD. R.N., age 87, died peacefully at Agrace in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 1, 2020, of natural causes.
Mitzi was preceded in death by her daughter, Alexis Duxbury, in 2016, and by her four sisters, Elizabeth, Mary, Shirley and Virginia. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Melanie Duxbury of Houston, Texas and her son, Gerritt Duxbury of Baldwin, Wis., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was born on April 23, 1932 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the second daughter of Elizabeth (Jost ) Libke and August Gottlieb Libke. Her father, August Gottlieb Libke was killed in the labor union wars in Philadelphia when Mitzi was only 18 months old. Mitzi was blessed to have two wonderful fathers, as her mother married Max Lawrence Libke, a brother of her father, a few years later and Max assumed full responsibility and loving care of the three children of his brother, August, as well as two more that Elizabeth and Max had together. Mitzi graduated from Cambria High School in 1949, Madison General Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, University of Wisconsin with BS degree in 1966, an M.A. in 1970 and a PhD in 1972 at the School of Nursing.
As a young girl Mitzi was always an activist. In high school she was in photo club, chemistry club, band, (marching, pep, and city), chorus, forensics, cheer leader, class officer, and variety of other activities. She won many regional and state awards with her clarinet. She was also active in her church. Her activism continued throughout her life. She was deeply concerned about saving the earth and wildlife and also supported and contributed to social justice causes and organizations that promoted public policies to improve people’s lives. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Madison.
Mitzi was married in March 1952 to William John Duxbury and lived in Fort Riley, Kan., Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., Beaver Dam, Wis., Washington, D.C., San Bernardino, Calif., Fox Lake, Wis. and Madison, Wis. Following a divorce in 1965, she earned her college degrees while working at Madison Area Technical College.
She then moved to New York and was appointed Director of Health Personnel Management at the National Foundation March of Dimes Headquarters. She was the first nurse appointed in an executive position at the March of Dimes Headquarters since the ‘polio days’. In this capacity she established funds for nurse-midwifery programs, neonatal care, March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Award, and a series of educational modules to improve perinatal care. These modules were distributed by the very able March of Dimes chapters and were highly successful in dramatically shortening the long gap between perinatal research and practice. These modules have been credited with greatly improving the outcomes of mothers and infants. These educational modules were later distributed internationally after translation by some drug companies.
Dr. Duxbury then went to the University of Minnesota as Professor in the School of Nursing and Assistant Dean for Graduate Studies. She also held a joint appointment in the School of Public Health. During her tenure as Assistant Dean, the PhD program in Nursing was approved, regional programs were expanded and a program to carry graduate education in nursing to the state of North Dakota was implemented. Mitzi also continued her research activities and completed the early work in nurse turnover, nurse burnout and restriction of sleep disruptions of high risk infants.
In the 1980s, she moved to Chicago and took a position as Dean of the College of Nursing. While Dean, graduate student enrollment greatly increased, national ranking of research productivity soared from 28th to number 3, the Virginia Ohlson scholarship fund was established, the Midwest History Center was moved into renovated space into the College of Nursing, the College became the first World Health Organization Collaborating Center in Nursing with world-wide responsibilities, the largest donation ever received by the University of Illinois-Chicago was received by the College of Nursing from Joseph and Mary Lou Piscopo for the establishment of the Center for Narcolepsy in the College of Nursing. Regional programs in nursing were expanded and the College of Nursing became known as a center of excellence.
Dr. Duxbury then returned to the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a Professor in the School of Nursing. She retired after a few years following a fire which destroyed her research files.
After her retirement, Mitzi remained a passionate advocate for women’s rights, environmental causes and was politically active until her death. She gave generously of her time and resources.
Dr. Duxbury was the author of over 100 first authored publications, the recipient of many awards and honors including American Academy of Nursing (1977), Pi Lambda Theta, Sigma Theta Tau, Rho Lambda, elected into the National Academy of Science/ Institute of Medicine, (1983), now known as the National Academy of Medicine, 2015. Dr. Duxbury testified before committees of Congress on behalf of the American Nurses Association. She was a member of the World Health Organization Expert Advisory Panel on Nursing, and served as a consultant to many organizations. Dr. Duxbury was a manuscript reviewer for several of the most prestigious research/scholarly publications in nursing.
Mitzi maintained her adventurous spirit throughout her life, an inspiration to friends and family. She will be missed. Burial will be in Lake Emily Cemetery near Fox Lake, Wisconsin. Memorials may be sent to The University of Illinois College of Nursing Mitzi Libke Duxbury Scholarship Fund and sent to University of Illinois Foundation, Harker Hall, MC 386, 1305 West Green Street, Urbana, Ill. 61801. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
