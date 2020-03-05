Dushek, Matthew J. "Jim" PORTAGE - Matthew J. "Jim" Dushek, age 84, of Sun Prairie, formerly of Portage, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Jim was born on July 11, 1935, the son of John and Johannah (O'Brien) Dushek. He was married to Janet Dunn on July 6, 1963, at St. Mary's in Portage. He worked the family farm in Caledonia and was also employed as a custodian in the Portage school system. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portage and the Dr. C. W. Henney Knights of Columbus Council 1637. Jim was a diehard Cardinals fan, enjoyed playing Euchre, bowling and could dance a mean polka.
He is survived by his children, Laura (Scott) Ritchie, of Sun Prairie, Johanna Dushek, of Boyds, Maryland, Jim (Jessie) Dushek, of Verona and a daughter-in-law, Susan Dushek, of Briggsville. He has five grandchildren, Logan, Leyton and Kendall Ritchie and Joanie and Jocelyn Dushek. He is also survived by his brother, Bernard (Mary Jean) Dushek, of Portage; his brothers-in-law, Jim (Joanne) Dunn and Dick (Marty) Dunn both of Madison, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janet Dushek, his son, David Dushek, three brothers, one sister, four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Jim's children would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital, Oak Park Place and his friends at Liberty Square Apartments for taking excellent care of their Dad.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portage or St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.