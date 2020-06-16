Dushack, Wilbur E. "Willie"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN PRAIRIE – Wilbur E. "Willie" Dushack, age 77, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Sept. 19, 1942, in Columbia County and was the son of Ervin and Leontine (Breunig) Dushack. He married Cora Schomburg on Aug. 17, 2019, at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie. Willie served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1967. He owned and operated Dushack Excavating until retirement. He enjoyed dancing, flying ultralight planes, traveling, telling stories and helping others.

Wilbur is survived by his wife, Cora Schomburg; sisters, Barbara Dushack of Sun Prairie, Rosemarie (James) Behrens of Muskego, Janice Haak of Madison, Dolores Dushack of Cottage Grove, and Norma (Rick Maldonado) Dushack of Sun Prairie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Russell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Due to COVID restrictions, space at the church will be limited to family and close friends. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will be presiding. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Scared Hearts Church.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com