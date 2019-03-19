SUN PRAIRIE - The Rev. Monsignor Douglas Dushack entered eternal life on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 73, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Dec. 21, 1945, in Madison.
After attending Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish Grade School in Sun Prairie, Monsignor Dushack continued his high school education at Sun Prairie Public High School. He started his collegiate studies at Queen of Apostles Seminary, Madison, continued at Holy Name Seminary, Madison, and finished his collegiate studies with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy at St. Francis Major Seminary, St. Francis. Monsignor Dushack studied theology at St. Francis Major Seminary, St. Francis, and was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Rev. Cletus F. O'Donnell, Bishop of Madison, on May 12, 1972, at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison.
Monsignor Dushack began serving in the Diocese of Madison as a Parochial Vicar at Sacred Hearts Parish, Reedsburg; St. Raphael Cathedral Parish, Madison; St. Henry Parish, Watertown; and St. Stanislaus Parish, Berlin. He was the Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish, Berlin, and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison. Monsignor Dushack was Pastor of St. Michael Parish, Berlin; St. James Parish, Madison; and St. Bernard Parish, Middleton, from which he retired in 2015. During his years of service to the Diocese of Madison, Monsignor Dushack served as a Chaplain to the Madison Serra Club; Liaison with the Diocesan Charismatic Groups; a Member of the Conciliation and Arbitration Board, Presbyteral Council, Priest Personnel Board; and lastly, as Vicar for Priests.
He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Dorothy), James and Dennis; sisters, Ruth (Orville) Frank, Judy Volkmann, Linda Gladem and Donna (Dan) Wells; brother-in-law, Ernest Johnson; and sisters-in-law, Janet and JoAnn Dushack; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Glen and Edith (Smyth) Dushack; infant brother, Donald; sister, Shirley Johnson; brothers, Gary and David; sisters-in-law, Linda, Agnes and Brenda Dushack; and brothers in-law, David Gladem and Russ Volkmann.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Monsignor James Bartylla, Diocesan Administrator of the Diocese of Madison, will celebrate the Holy Mass, with the Rev. Monsignor Donald J. Heiar Jr., Pastor, St. Albert the Great Parish, as homilist. Visitation at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m, and on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Holy Mass. Burial will take place at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish Cemetery, Sun Prairie. A funeral luncheon will take place in the St. Albert the Great Catholic Church Hall after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Raphael Society Clergy Retirement Fund, Diocese of Madison, Madison, Wis.