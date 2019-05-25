COTTAGE GROVE—Mary Margaret (Williams) Dushack died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Oak Park Nursing Home from complications of multiple medical issues.
Mary is survived by her children, John (Karen) Dushack, Susan (David) Viken and Steven Dushack; three grandchildren, Chad Larson, Jacob Dushack and Gabriella Viken; sister, Ruth (Gordon) Dunn; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Wagner, Suze (Cletus) Haag, Liz (Brian) Georgi, Jerri (Gary) Schwenn, and Toni Seltzner. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2004; her parents; in-laws, Jack and Elinor Dushack; brother, Leroy (Marcia) Williams; nephew, Greg Haag; sister-in-law, Joann (Alvin) Jordan; brothers-in-law, Alan Dushack, Louie Dushack, and Leon Wagner; and niece, Denise, (Case) Jordan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private burial will be at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery in Sun Prairie at a later date. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
