MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE—Gary D. Dushack, age 79, passed away on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born in Madison on March 8, 1939, to Glen and Edith (Smyth) Dushack. He married Janet Quamme on Jan. 7, 1961, at Sacred Hearts Church. Gary served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960. He worked for Madison Concrete and Pipe for 49 years and retired in 2009.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; his three sons, Joey (Deb Petersen), Ritchie, Terry (Kristie Merrihew); his daughter, Jodi (Jeff McCloskey); eight grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas (Jodee), Lucas, Emma, Kelsea, Kylea, Colton, Cailynn; three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brayleigh, Paisleigh; brothers, Richard (Dorothy), James, Monsignor Douglas, and Dennis; sisters, Ruth Ann (Orville) Frank, Judy Volkmann, Linda Gladem, and Donna (Dan) Wells; brothers and sisters-in-law; cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Donald; sister, Shirley Johnson; brother, David; sisters-in-law, Linda, Agnes and Brenda Dushack; brothers-in-law, David Gladem and Russ Volkman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Douglas Dushack will preside. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Sacred Hearts Cemetery.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Hegeman, Karen and the staff at the Carbone cancer Center.
