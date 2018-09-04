MADISON—David D. Dushack, age 71, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born in Columbus, on May 22, 1947, to Glen and Edith (Smyth) Dushack. He married JoAnn Manner, on Nov. 27, 1965, at Sacred Hearts Church.
David spent his years working as a truck driver. He was also a long-time bartender at Jerry’s Bar in Madison. He enjoyed playing softball, collecting Allis Chalmers tractors, cursing, hunting, and playing cards with family and friends. He would give the shirt of his back to anyone who needed help. Family was very important to him.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; three daughters, Dawn (Tommy) Galloway of Madison, Diane (Duane) Brandt of Appleton, and Deborah (Philip) Schumer of Chatham, Ill.; grandchildren, Tawny and Trevor Galloway; Andrew, Zachary, Emily, and Natalie Brandt; Hayden and Nathaniel Schumer; brothers, Richard (Dorothy), Gary (Janet), James, Monsignor Douglas, and Dennis; sisters, Ruth Ann (Orville) Frank, Judy Volkmann, Linda Gladem, and Donna (Dan) Wells; mother-in-law, Beverly Manner; brothers-in-law, Kim (Kathleen) Manner, Roger (Joy) Manner and Ernest Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Donald; sister, Shirley Johnson; sisters-in-law, Linda, Agnes and Brenda Dushack; brothers-in-law, Russell Volkman and Ernest Manner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Douglas Dushack and Monsignor Donn Heiar will concelebrate. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at a later date.
David’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on 4-East at St. Mary’s Hospital, especially Dr. Crowe, for going above and beyond for making his last days comfortable.
