DuRose, Janice Elaine (Kalish)

MADISON - Janice Elaine (Kalish) DuRose, age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Janice Elaine (Kalish) DuRose was born to Raymond and Ghena Kalish on Feb. 3, 1929, on the family farm in Montfort, Wis. After several years on the farm in Montfort, they moved to the farm in Livingston and then to the farm in Boscobel. After graduating from Boscobel High School she came to Madison, graduated from Madison business College and was employed by the State Department of Public Instruction.

She was married to George F. DuRose Nov. 16, 1948. Together, they built the home in Midvale Heights in 1950. Janice was a home student thesis typist and she also worked at a home day-care center. She enjoyed gardening, walking, swimming, water skiing, and reading. Janice enjoyed spending time at the cottage on Lake Wisconsin that she and George built with their family.

Survivors are Barbara (Andre) Hagen, Diane (Jim) Wallace and Nancy (Vinnie) Caruso. Grandchildren, Yolanda (Juan) and their children Emilio, Ella and Lola; Angela and her children Kaylyn, Ava, and Briar. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Arlene; her husband, George; son, David; and infant son Russell.