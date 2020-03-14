DuRose, Janice E. (nee Kalish)

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON - Janice E. DuRose (nee Kalish), age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:30 - 2:30 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Rd., Madison, Wis., 53717, with a memorial service to begin at 2:30 PM. A full obituary will appear on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Please share your condolences at www.CressFuneralService.com