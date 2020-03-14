DuRose, Janice E. (nee Kalish)

DuRose, Janice E. (nee Kalish)

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Janice E. DuRose (nee Kalish), age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:30 - 2:30 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Rd., Madison, Wis., 53717, with a memorial service to begin at 2:30 PM. A full obituary will appear on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Please share your condolences at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Rd.

Madison, Wis., 53705

To plant a tree in memory of Janice DuRose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics