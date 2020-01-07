Durocher, Carl D.

MADISON - Carl D. Durocher, age 73 passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Madison. He was born to Rene and Irene (Bartels) Durocher on June 26, 1946, in Marinette. Carl was raised in Coleman, Wisconsin and has been a Madison city resident since 1966. He was a faithful member of St. Bernards Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Carl served on many city commissions and committees, chairman of Transit and Parking under three different mayors and an active member of Madison Home and Brewers and Tasters Guild.
Carl served on the City of Madison Transit and Parking Commission for many years, including as Chair. He served on the successor panel, the City of Madison Transportation Commission as well. He also served for many years on the City of Madison ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Paratransit Committee and was a regular user of Madison Metro's bus and paratransit services for all the years he lived in Madison.
While chair of the Transit and Parking Commission, he took it upon himself in 2006 to orient the new Metro General Manager, Chuck Kamp, who was moving from Appleton, to learn the ins and outs of Madison Metro, the regional nature of services, and the politics of transportation in the community which he had learned from his own experience. He gave emphasis to the importance of the customer experience as he had a keen and intimate understanding that the local support for public transportation started with the customer.
Carl had a unique combination of intelligence, wit, and customer experience with Metro. He took many under his wings.
You have free articles remaining.
For many years, Carl was chair of the Waisman Center’s Constituent Advisory Committee, and in that role assisted the Center to develop and implement its five year plans to meet is responsibilities as a federally designated University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities. While at the Waisman Center, Carl was among staff at the Trace Center (now located at the University of Maryland), which has been a pioneer in work to apply engineering, computer science, disability studies, public policy, and information science to work toward a world that is accessible and usable by people of all ages and all abilities.
Computers was a passion of his and he thoroughly enjoyed traveling as a tradeshow contractor for Microsoft. Carl touched so many lives over his life. He will be missed by his strong sense of faith, his intellect, his sense of humor, his commitment to equality and justice, and his persistence to embrace, enjoy, and learn from the body and life that he was given.
Carl is survived by his son, Emmanuel Durocher; granddaughter; Evelyn Duroche; significant other, Mary Ellen Rieland; two siblings, Carol (George) Laitenan and Dan (Linda) Durocher. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Linda.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Avenue, Madison, Wis. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 12 Noon with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. A time to gather will be held at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Graveside services will follow a Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison
608-249-6666