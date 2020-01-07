Durocher, Carl D.

MADISON - Carl D. Durocher, age 73 passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Madison. He was born to Rene and Irene (Bartels) Durocher on June 26, 1946, in Marinette. Carl was raised in Coleman, Wisconsin and has been a Madison city resident since 1966. He was a faithful member of St. Bernards Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Carl served on many city commissions and committees, chairman of Transit and Parking under three different mayors and an active member of Madison Home and Brewers and Tasters Guild.

Carl served on the City of Madison Transit and Parking Commission for many years, including as Chair. He served on the successor panel, the City of Madison Transportation Commission as well. He also served for many years on the City of Madison ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Paratransit Committee and was a regular user of Madison Metro's bus and paratransit services for all the years he lived in Madison.