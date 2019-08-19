CAZENOVIA / REEDSBURG—Jane Rita Zielinski Duren, a long-time resident of Cazenovia and Reedsburg, died Friday the 16th of August, 2019, at the Reedsburg Senior Life Center surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Born in 1928 in Milwaukee, she moved to Cazenovia in 1951 with her husband of 63 years, Vincent John Duren. Though Jane held many and varied positions over the years, she was most proud of her more than twenty year career with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in Reedsburg and her 54 year membership in the American Legion Auxiliary.
Jane lived her life with style, class and grace. She enjoyed a good drink (brandy old fashion sweet) with good company. She had a quick laugh and a wonderful smile that would light up a room. Jane loved to dance especially with her “Prince” and gather her friends and family – her Thanksgiving meals were legendary!
She often imparted small bits of wisdom and advice, one of the most frequent was “life is not fair, get used to it!” Jane didn’t suffer fools or listen to malarkey, ending any thoughtless talk or excuse with “do you think I was born under a tree?”
She enjoyed a mutual adoration with her grandchildren, they lovingly called her Gramma LaLa.
Jane’s bowling skills were known throughout the southern Wisconsin bowling leagues, with legends of her prowess reaching areas as far south as New Orleans and west to Las Vegas.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful people at the Reedsburg Senior Life Center. The care, attention and tenderness shown to both Jane and Vince is appreciated more than words can express. Per Jane’s wishes, the family will hold a private memorial to pay homage to her life and times. If desired, memorial gifts may be sent to Cazenovia Fire and Rescue, 303 N. State Hwy 58, Cazenovia, Wis. 53924.
Sweet Jane lived a long, full life—she will be missed.
The FARBER FUNERAL HOME, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.