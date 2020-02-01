Duppler, Jeanne M. “Margaret”

VERONA - Jeanne M. “Margaret” Duppler died on Jan. 30, 2020, in the presence of her family. Margaret was born in Dec. 6, 1929, the daughter of Eugene and Mabel (Hendrickson) Leary. Margaret spent her entire life in the Verona area and married her high school sweetheart Richard. Together, they spent 56 years and enjoyed many company trips prior to Richard’s passing in 2004. After high school, Margaret worked for Hills Dept. store before starting their family. Mom worked tirelessly raising their seven children, always putting their needs ahead of her own. Family was everything to Mom. Some of her favorite pastimes included, crafting with her lady friends for the church bazaar, providing meals for funerals over the course of many years, baking and gardening. Mom also enjoyed her involvement with the Red Hats, her civic duty as a poll worker for city elections as well as visits with family, friends, and the neighborhood children. It was common to walk into the house and find mom working in the kitchen with the phone in hand. She gave tirelessly of herself.