Duppen, Ronald Lloyd

DEFOREST - Ronald Lloyd Duppen, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Ron was born on Dec. 13, 1930, in Windsor, Wis. to Stanley and Vera (Heisig) Duppen. Ron attended Windsor grade school and graduated from DeForest High in 1948. He married the love of his life, Mona Schultz, on June 10, 1950. Ron worked at Oscar Mayer and retired after 38 years. He was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church. Ron was a great story teller, prankster, enjoyed music, especially polka, followed Home Talent baseball faithfully but especially spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan. If you saw him walking on Sunday afternoon in the fall, the Packers were probably losing. Ron will be greatly missed.
Ron is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mona; sister, Sandra (Calvin) Smith; brother, Neil; sister-in-law, Lois Anderson; brother-in-law, Randy (Sara) Schultz; uncle, Tom (Ann) Moran. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Don Anderson; and sister-in-law, Marlene Brodeur.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest, with Rev Sue Beadle presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the church with a luncheon after the service. Private entombment at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.
Donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Agrace Hospice, or a charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: ww.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Drive
608-846-4250