Duppen, Ronald Lloyd

DEFOREST - Ronald Lloyd Duppen, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Ron was born on Dec. 13, 1930, in Windsor, Wis. to Stanley and Vera (Heisig) Duppen. Ron attended Windsor grade school and graduated from DeForest High in 1948. He married the love of his life, Mona Schultz, on June 10, 1950. Ron worked at Oscar Mayer and retired after 38 years. He was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church. Ron was a great story teller, prankster, enjoyed music, especially polka, followed Home Talent baseball faithfully but especially spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan. If you saw him walking on Sunday afternoon in the fall, the Packers were probably losing. Ron will be greatly missed.