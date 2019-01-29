SAUK PRAIRIE - William "Bill" Dunse, age 87, passed away on Friday Jan. 25, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home surrounded by his family. He was born on Jan. 3, 1932, to William and Helena (Kumke) Dunse. He was number 9 of 10 children. Bill graduated from Wonewoc High School. Bill served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Randolph. After his discharge he met and married the love of his life Elaine Anderson on April 23, 1960. Together they farmed in Witwen until his retirement.
He was a member of the board of directors for Tri-County Coop. In retirement he worked for Cenex in Reedsburg and Ski-Hi Orchard. Bill loved playing cards especially Euchre and Sheepshead and spending time with his family.
Bill and Elaine were blessed with five children, seven grandchildren, and three special great-grandsons who were all the light of their lives. Survivors include his children, Ellen (Reid) Patterson, Sheri, Mike (Maria), Sue (Randy) Hoege, and Lori (Aaron Christensen); grandchildren, Amanda (Tyler) Spencer, Melissa (Tim Meudt) Patterson, Becky (Nicole Lucas) Patterson, Taylor (Cristeta German) Hoege, Brandon Hoege, Laura (Ricky Morales) Dunse, Krista Dunse; great-grandsons, Drew Spencer, Adrian Morales and Hunter Meudt. Further survived by his sister, Marian Demaske, sisters-in-law, Jeannette Dunse and Myrtle Dunse; and other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine in 2013; parents; his in-laws, Wilbert and Mabel Anderson; brothers, Gilbert, Melvin, Lyle, Lloyd, Lester; sisters, Viola, Florence, and Lila; brother and sister-in-law, Russel and Shirley Steinhorst.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME in Sauk City. Services will be held at BLACK HAWK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH at 11 a.m., Monday Feb. 4, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Military Rites to follow service.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare and Maplewood Nursing Home for their excellent care.