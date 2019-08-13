MADISON - Robert Anthony “Max” Dunn, age 94, passed away on August 11, 2019. Services are pending. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.