MADISON—Marjorie Katherine (Fortune) Dunham, age 96, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22. 2018, at the Health Center of Capitol Lakes Retirement Community in Madison, after a long and happy life. She was born on Nov. 8, 1921, on her grandfather French’s farmstead in Panola, Ken., the middle child and only daughter of Sam and Ida (French) Fortune. She had four brothers, Tom, Dave, Bill and Bob Fortune, all of whom preceded her in death.
In her early years, Marge and her family lived in Illinois, where her father was the foreman of a bridge building crew for a railroad and her mother worked as the cook for the crew. The family moved to Dayton, Ohio, when Marge was 5 years old, where she grew up and went on to graduate from Stivers High School in 1939.
On March 20, 1943, Marge married Robert (Bob) F. Dunham at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, where Bob was waiting to be shipped overseas during World War II. It was a happy marriage that was to last for almost 60 years; together, raising two sons, Bob, Jr. and Michael. In 1977, Marge graciously welcomed two young grandchildren, Lisa and Richard (then ages 10 and 7), into her family and into her life, loving them wholeheartedly.
Following Bob’s retirement from Delco Products in 1978, they moved from Dayton to Sarasota, Fla., where they lived happily, and had time to play golf and travel with friends, for almost 25 years. In 2002, Marge and Bob moved into Capitol Lakes (then known as Meriter Retirement) in Madison, to be close to family. Bob passed away that same year.
Marjorie leaves behind her two sons, Robert F. Dunham, Jr. and Michael H. Dunham; two daughters-in-law, Essie Dunham and Nancy Cross Dunham; four grandchildren, Lisa Yandow Olson (and her husband, Dan), Richard Yandow (and his wife, Jennifer), Zarina James and Tamir James; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Keller, Quinn, Archer and Saige; and several nieces and nephews.
Born into humble circumstances and coming of age during the Great Depression, Marge’s combination of optimism for the future, careful planning, and hard work were always her guiding principles in moving her forward in life. During the Depression, Marge took advantage of the National Youth Administration (a program of the Works Progress Administration), which provided financial assistance and work training that allowed her to develop her secretarial skills.
While her husband was serving in the U.S. Army in Italy and North Africa during World War II, Marge took a job at Frigidaire in Dayton, beginning in the secretarial pool but rising to the position of assistant buyer, a level of responsibility and prestige that was not often available to women in those days. She became part of the team that developed and tested Frigidaire’s first automatic washing machine, working as liaison between the engineers and the companies contracting to supply parts.
After her husband was discharged from the Army and finished his engineering degree at General Motors Institute, Marge retired from the business world to become a homemaker. She remained busy raising her two boys, being a Cub Scout den mother, assisting her husband in obtaining his Master’s degree, tending a vegetable garden, and going on cherished annual family fishing vacations in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. She was also always physically active, and especially liked to bowl and play golf. She was able to continue golfing with her son, Michael, up until her mid-80s.
In 2004, at age 83, Marge began a second career, signing on as the chairperson of the library committee at Capitol Lakes; a position that gave her the opportunity to follow her life-long passion for books and reading. In 2007, Marge received a Community Volunteer Award from the United Way of Dane County, to honor the work she had done in remodeling the library, establishing a dedicated committee of volunteers to work with her, and implementing solid library procedures. At the awards luncheon, she was delighted to receive the award from Jessica Doyle, then First Lady of Wisconsin.
In 2011, at age 90, Marge retired from her librarian position. At her 90th birthday celebration, she was surprised and delighted by the wonderful gift given to her by Capitol Lakes: the library was officially named The Marjorie K. Dunham Library and a plaque was hung over the main door of the library to identify it as such. Today, many of the systems and features of the library can still be traced to Marge’s leadership and vision.
To her family, Marge—affectionately known to them as “Mops,” was a role model for aging gracefully. She strove to maintain her dignity, independence and sense of style until the very end. She will be sorely missed.
Wherever she lived, Marge’s smile and cheerful demeanor ensured that she always made lots of friends. Marge’s family wants to thank the many wonderful people she got to know over the years she lived at Capitol Lakes; their support and friendship meant so much to her. In addition, her family would like to express deep gratitude for the care and kindness she received from her Brightstar Home Services care companions, the staff of the Terraces and the Health Center at Capitol Lakes, and her Agrace Hospice home care team.
A memorial service to celebrate Marge’s long and happy life will be held at Capitol Lakes, 333 W. Main Street, Madison, with a light luncheon to follow, on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
To honor Marge’s memory, the family requests that well-wishers consider making donations to one of the following organizations: Agrace Hospice, www.agrace.org/make-a-gift/donate-today.html; or, The Madison Public Library Foundation, www.mplfoundation.org.