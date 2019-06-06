MADISON-James E. “Jim” Dunham, age 64, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1954, in Madison, the son of Robert “Bob” and Esther (Dearborn) Dunham. He married Nancy Falk on September 14, 1990, in Madison.
Jim worked with his father, Bob at the stamp and coin store, “The Old Post Office” in Middleton. After a varied career, his last place of employment was The Association of State Floodplain Managers where he was the Membership Coordinator. Jim was an avid Packers, Badgers and Madison Mallards fan, and a super-fan of the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a generous and thoughtful guy who loved his wife dearly, as well as all those in his life. “A Santa Claus to all.”
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; siblings, Ken of Temple, TX., Dave of Covina, CA., and Diana of Sun Prairie; many family members and friends; and his fur babies, Celia and Pandi. He was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Please wear your favorite sports team shirt or casual dress. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Cross or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.