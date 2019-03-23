STOUGHTON - Elaine Marie Dullum, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at University Hospital, after a week-long battle with sepsis. She struggled for many years with Crohn's and other health challenges.
Elaine was born in Reedsburg on April 9, 1937, daughter of the late Henry and Louise Roever, and grew up on their farm near North Freedom. After graduating from Reedsburg High School in 1955, she moved to Madison and was employed at the Wisconsin State Patrol headquarters, and later the State of Wisconsin Dept. of Public Welfare and Mid-America Appraisal.
Elaine married Arne Dullum, of Stoughton, on Aug. 10, 1958, in North Freedom, and the couple made their home in McFarland before moving to Stoughton in 1973. She was a devoted mother to their three children and a wonderful wife. She adored her grandchildren; and she took great pleasure in hosting Christmas Eve gatherings for many years. Elaine loved traveling with her husband on motor coach tours in Europe, Canada and the United States, tending flower gardens, taking walks in state parks and drives in the country.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Arne; three children, Randall of Fort Atkinson, Staci (Brian) Heimsoth of Stoughton and Steve of Madison; four grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Miranda and Paige; and a brother, Robert (Jaunell) of Texas.
Services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD BY THE LAKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1860 U.S. Highway 51, Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery in Madison, with a luncheon to follow at the church.
Memorials may be made to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church. Please share your memories of Elaine at www.CressFuneralService.com.