CAMBRIDGE—Derek Jon “Deke” Dullere of Cambridge passed away on Nov. 23, 2018, at his home in Arizona, where he felt most at home. His wife Amy, his dogs, Jake and Max, and his close friends, Jim and Judy Kocher, were by his side.
Deke was born in Fort Atkinson on Feb. 14, 1948, to Arnold and Joan (Black) Dullere. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1966. Deke worked at Citizens State Bank & Trust for 30 years before moving on to operate Double Three Transportation.
For Deke, golf was life. He loved the game and the many people he met while traveling to and playing courses all over the States. He was a member of Lake Ripley Country Club for 65 years, winning the club championship in 1975. Deke served on the board at Lake Ripley County Club for more than 30 years; he was involved in many of the improvements that make it the golf course it is today. Deke was truly one of a kind. He lived life his way and to the fullest, enjoying every moment along the way. He believed he had a great life—in his words, “it was quite the ride.”
Deke is survived by his daughter Tracy (Shane) Heth, and his grandson, Max Heth of Cambridge; his wife, Amy Dullere of Cambridge; his stepchildren, Cameron, Maytie and Emily Warne; and his cousins, who were like a sister and brother to him, Barb (Bernie) Nevoral and Tom (Kathie) Friedel. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at LAKE RIPLEY COUNTRY CLUB on June 22, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Ripley Country Club.
Cards may be sent to Tracy at N4237 Alpine Village Lane No. 2, Cambridge, WI 53523; or Amy at N4259 Sleepy Hollow Road, Cambridge, WI 53523.