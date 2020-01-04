Duffy, Linda L.

NEW GLARUS - Linda L. Duffy, age 81, of New Glarus passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home with family by her side. She was born on Oct. 20, 1938, the daughter of Henry J. and Martha (Hanson) Elmer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, Wis., with Pastor Petra Streiff officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Cemetery, New Glarus.
Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home in New Glarus.
Service information
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Zentner-Beal Funeral Home
29 6th Ave
New Glarus, WI 53574
Jan 11
Funeral
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
Zentner-Beal Funeral Home
29 6th Ave
New Glarus, WI 53574
