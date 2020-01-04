Duffy, Linda L.

NEW GLARUS - Linda L. Duffy, age 81, of New Glarus passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home with family by her side. She was born on Oct. 20, 1938, the daughter of Henry J. and Martha (Hanson) Elmer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, Wis., with Pastor Petra Streiff officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Cemetery, New Glarus.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home in New Glarus.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Linda Duffy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Zentner-Beal Funeral Home

29 6th Ave

New Glarus, WI 53574 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Visitation begins. Zentner-Beal Funeral Home

29 6th Ave

New Glarus, WI 53574 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Funeral begins.