MCFARLAND - Our hearts are quite a bit heavier, and Heaven quite a bit brighter, as Helen tap danced her way into Heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. We are sure she is sitting at the right hand of Her Savior, Jesus Christ, at a table set with linen napkins, lit candles and a vase of fresh flowers. Words can't describe how much we will miss her infectious smile, selfless love, constant support, and just simply the positive way she made us all feel. Survived by her beloved Jack, her First Mate for 61 years. She was truly the Wind Beneath his Wings!
Helen was a proud graduate of Loyola University, where she earned her teaching degree. She met her partner for life, Jack Duffy, and embarked on a beautiful voyage, which included traveling around the country and the world as a proud army officer's wife.
Helen perfected her ability to raise a houseful of children, dote on her grand and great-grandchildren, entertain with grace and style, volunteer, sing, and dance while always smiling. She had a strong faith and led by example. One of her famous lines was "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." She started every day with a song. "Good Morning to you…" and made everyone feel incredibly special and loved.
She was ahead of her time in so many ways. Helen joined a tap-dancing group in Nokomis, Fla., and loved every moment when kicking up her heels. She worked at Head Start, volunteered for many organizations and opened her heart and home to those in need. She helped launch Bible studies, book clubs, churches and was so involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives.
Helen created so many family traditions, trips to Folklore Village, Santa Lucia Day, Camping, Natures Villa, Candles on the Christmas tree, Saint Patrick Day traditions and special birthday meals. She was a fixture at every child's sporting/musical, forensic, 4H or theatre events, often busy knitting instead of watching and worrying. Helen was famous for her incredible meals and entertaining, which included gourmet feasts on many family camping trips and stops at roadside rest stops with homemade sandwiches and a thermos of drinks. Helen "Mrs. Duffy" won the hearts of countless neighbor kids on Hwy AB by serving the best hot chocolate after everyone came off Lake Kegonsa ice on cold winter days. Helen never asked for much in return… except for her coffee…Jack learned early that a happy wife is a caffeinated wife.
Helen leaves behind her incredible legacy of seven children, John (Regina), Bridget (David), Matt (Sue), Kathleen (Kevin), Patrick (Leslie), Tom (Kathy) and Brian (Tommi); and her "fabulous wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who can do no wrong," Danielle (Ben) and their children, Benjamin, Carter and Addie; Matthew and his children, Liam, Audrey and Eloise; Jared (Lindsay) and their daughter, Annabelle; Caitlin (Reed) and their children, Narra, RT and Lu, Keara; Lindsay and Erin Strand; Kyle, Sarah and Coley; Molly, Abby and Samuel; Alexis and John Ryan; Hayden, Eily and Teddy; and nine Belgian Grand Draft Horses. She is also survived by her siblings, Rita (Larry) Daniels, and John (Nancy) Quinlisk; and a number of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Helen Quinlisk; and brother, Thomas Quinlisk.
Helen's last years of life were made incredibly special and peaceful as a result of the love and compassion of her loving caregivers Joan Gooden, and Maggie. We appreciate the loving care she received from the wonderful team at Agrace HospiceCare.
A Celebration of Helen's Life will be held at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 County Highway M, Middleton, at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, with a luncheon to follow the service. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, and at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to PittHopkins.org/donate, Agrace HospiceCare and/or marymotherofjesus.org/donations. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.