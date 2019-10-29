PORTAGE - Charlene “Sheri” Duesler died on Sept 28, 2019 at Agrace hospice after a short diagnosis of lung cancer. Charlene was born Jan. 1st, 1943, in Belding, Mich. to Francis Donald and Marguerite Buller. The family moved to Portage, Wis. in about 1949. She attended Grade School in Lewiston at Woodford, a one room, first through eighth grade classroom. She attended Portage High School graduating in 1961.
She picked up her Nickname Sheri after moving to Madison. It was in Madison that she met the love of her life, Joe. They were married soon after Joe returned from his tour in the Navy, in May of 1965. Their daughter Hillary Ann was born in April, 1971. A new love of her life.
Sheri and Joe lived in numerous communities over the years, Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, and Monona before settling in to Portage. Each place left her with new and lasting friendships. She loved her beautiful home in Portage, spending much time keeping and attending it, decorating extensively for holidays. Christmas was her favorite holiday, she shopped all year for gifts with special meaning for the family she loved. She loved to travel, and one favorite was an annual September trip to Mackinac Island to visit her best friend and sister Nancy. This years trip fell right in the middle of her last three weeks. With some special effort, Joe and Hillary were able to see that she made this vacation trip. She was so happy, we were all happy.
She adored her three grandchildren, Sydni, Aubri and Bryce and was so proud of her daughter Hillary and her son-in-law, Todd. Sheri loved golfing boating, reading, crafting and gardening. She participated in several Jaycee clubs, Portage Elks 675 with husband Joe, and fully embraced her membership in the Lake Wisconsin Lions Club.
Sheri was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mark Buller (Diane); and a sister, Patty who died very young. She is survived by Joe, her husband; Hillary Schuldies (Todd); their three children, Sydni, Aubri, and Bryce; as well as two sisters, Nancy Surrey (Ron), and Kathy Kintner (Keith).
Her life will be celebrated on Nov. 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Briggsville, Wis. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. A Mass service at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Gary Krahenbuhl.
A light lunch and gathering will follow the service at the church.