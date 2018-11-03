VERONA - Herman Albert Duerst, age 94, passed away on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. He was born on Oct. 10, 1924, in Verona, the son of Albert and Anna (Schilter) Duerst. Herman graduated from Verona High School in 1943. Following high school Herman served in the U.S. Army with the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment from July 1944 to June 1946, in Germany. On March 17, 1948, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Cockroft in Belleville.
Herman was a farmer for most of his life. After moving off the farm he always needed to have a plot of land to raise a garden, grow grass, and tend fruit trees. Herman was a member of the Mount Vernon Valley Riders Snowmobile Club, Verona Euchre League, Mount Vernon Tug-of-War League, and American Legion Post 385. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially elk hunting trips and deer hunting with friends and family.
Herman is survived by three children, Jacqueline (John) Sornson, David (Cheryl) Duerst, and Susan (David) Severson; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Geraldine in 2006; granddaughter, Jennifer Sornson; great-grandson, Chance Severson; three sisters, Violet Herricks, Viola Holloway, Hilda Duerst; and a brother, Edward Duerst.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, with the Rev. Mark Yurs officiating; military honors will be accorded. Private burial will be in the Paoli Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of services on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME in Belleville.
Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 385, Badger Prairie Needs, or Artworking.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sienna Crest, Oregon, for the kind and compassionate care given to Herman. An online guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.