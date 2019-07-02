MADISON/MIDDLETON - Albert J. Duckwitz, age 97, of Middleton, Wis., passed away at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Madison, in 1922, he was the oldest of four sons of the late Albert C. and Hazel (Callahan) Duckwitz.
Al was a US Army veteran. During World War II, he was inducted into the 42nd Rainbow Division, I Company, 222nd Infantry, where he served in the European Theater of Operations (in the Rhineland and Central Europe regions). As a sergeant, he was a leader of his squad, caring for the supply and equipment of 9 to 12 men. He also led his men into combat conditions. Al received the Bronze Star, among other decorations and citations for his service. In 1976, he attended the Rainbow Division Reunion in Oklahoma; and in 1984, he attended the Rainbow Reunion in Windsor, Canada. On September 14, 2013, Albert took part in a Badger Honor Flight to visit the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Al married Alyce Carr on May 7, 1948, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Parish. The celebrant was Father Francis L. McDonnell. Al and Alyce recently celebrated 71 years of marriage. They had 11 children.
Al was president of Southern Wisconsin Produce Company, Inc., which he operated along with his three brothers, (John, Bill, and Edwin) for many years. The company provided poultry and eggs to Madison-area restaurants and hotels. Al was a charter member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, in Madison.
Al enjoyed sailing on Lake Mendota, doing daily crossword puzzles, listening to big band music, and playing piano. In retirement, he enjoyed camcorder-videotaping his grandchildren when they came to visit.
Al is survived by his wife, Alyce; by 10 of their children, Michael, Sherry Garrett, Colleen, Patrick (Margaret), Nancy (John) Kurt, Kelly (William) Eral, Peggy (Fred) Lawinger, Jack, Sue Ellen (Gary) Nechuta and Kim Marie (Donald) Day; 12 grandchildren: Jeffrey (Carla) Eral, Jerry (Kim) Kurt, Jaclyn Eral, William Duckwitz, Holly (Peter) Meyer, Kathryn (Barton) Schubert, Lauren (Day) McMahon, Lindsey Nechuta, Matthew Day, Derek Lawinger, Aaron Nechuta, and Dylan Lawinger; five great-grandchildren, Henry Eral, Oliver Eral, Patrick Schubert, Jeffrey Eral and Ella Kurt.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen (in 2008); his parents; and his brothers, John, William, and Edwin.
Private family services will be held with Deacon Vincent Racanelli officiating. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Saint Croix Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, Wis. 53717; or to the Rainbow Division Veterans Foundation: payable to RDVF and mailed to RDVF Treasurer: Peter P. Riley, 22 Almond Tree Lane, Warwick, N.Y. 10990-2442, or online at rainbowvets.org.
