EASTMAN—Elaine Olga DuCharme ,age 79, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1939, in Eastman, the daughter of Paul and Tekla (Spalla) DuCharme. Elaine worked for the State of Wisconsin in many departments. She retired in 1997 from a Research Unit at the University of Wisconsin. Elaine enjoyed all outside activities whether it was kayaking, biking, golfing, pickleball or gardening. Whenever possible, she loved to travel and enjoyed many trips in the U.S. and overseas (some by bicycle). She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Foley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Eldon and Cletus. Per her request, there will be no services.
Every goodbye is an ending. Long before life ends, individual pieces of that life end. Many of those little endings are the close of something that you cherish—something that brought meaning or pleasure to your life. Unknown.
The HAPPIEST of people don’t necessarily have the BEST of everything; they just MAKE the best of everything that comes along their way. Unknown.
Irish Blessing: “May God in His wisdom and infinite love look down on you always from heaven above; may He send you good fortune, contentment, and peace; and may all your blessings forever increase”—Unknown.
