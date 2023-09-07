Duane "Gilly" C. Gilner

June 17, 1932 - Sept. 1, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Duane "Gilly" C. Gilner, age 91, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin left for his final fishing trip on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Duane was born on June 17, 1932 in Tomah, Wisconsin; the son of Arnim and Adeline (Hagen) Gilner. After graduating Tomah High School in 1950 Duane enlisted in the Navy and was sent to Korea on the USS Paricutin. He served until 1954. After an honorable discharge Duane returned to Tomah and married his "friend" Delores Pilner in 1955.

Duane would tell you all he wanted out of life was to own a bar and drive a Cadillac. He got to do both, owning Duane's Sand Bar on Eddy Street, several Cadillacs and so much more.

Duane hunted and fished extensively and together he and Delores traveled the entire US and Canada.

Duane worked for the DNR for 54 years (sometimes being "Smokey the Bear" in parades and classroom visits) until he retired in 1996. During those years, in the off season, he built fire and radio towers and maintained runs and equipment at Christmas Mountain. After retirement he continued working for the DNR as a limited term employee, until the state decided that an 80-year-old probably shouldn't be driving a tractor around forest fires. His final "retirement" was from the Travelmart in 2021 at age 89, but only because his van gave out. If you needed a hand with anything, Duane was happy to help.

Duane is survived by his wife of 68 years, Delores; sons: Rocky and Randy (Sherrie) Gilner and daughter, Angie (Paul) Gilner-Scott. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Andrew, Riley, Eli and Eva and his sister, Laurie Kopenhafer and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John Kopenhafer.

Per Duane's request, there are no services planned.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.

For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.