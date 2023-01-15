Duane A. Kleinfeldt

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Military honors will follow the gathering at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at VFW POST 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday.