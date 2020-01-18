Drunasky, Leo V.

SANTA ANA, CALIF. - Born March 21, 1936 to Sophia and Victor Drunasky in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Passed away Nov. 18, 2019 in California. He is survived by daughter, Susan and sons, Chris and Tim; had five grandchildren; and twin brother, LeRoy. Preceded in death by parents, sister Audrey Frisch; and brothers, Eugene and Roman Drunasky.

Leo had a presence that lit the room, and a passion for people, current events, and business. He was a great listener who remembered details about your life, worked hard, and used humor to bring a smile to others.

Funeral Mass is Feb. 1, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Madison, Wis. at 11 a.m.

