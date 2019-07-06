TORONTO, CANADA - Denis Sise Drummond, M.D., F.R.S.(C), (1934-2019). Denis passed away in Toronto on June 18, 2019. Born in Montreal to Paul and Elizabeth Drummond, he grew up loving hockey, football, and outdoor activities. At McGill University, he met and married Joan Kimber. He was a Professor and Head of section of Pediatric Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health from 1978-1985. Denis became Chief of Orthopedics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and later, Professor Emeritus of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Through his work, he touched the lives of generations of children and earned the loyalty and affection of hospital staff and younger surgeons he mentored. A generous, loving and optimistic person, he and Joan had passed their 60th anniversary.
Denis is survived by his wife, Joan; four sons, Jim (Anna), Keith (Ellen), Bruce (Lisa), Terry (Chella); and 10 grandchildren.
Donations may be made in his name to UW American Family Children’s Hospital.